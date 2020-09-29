Agtech incubator at Innovation Campus gets $600,000 grant

An incubator program for agricultural startups that's based at Nebraska Innovation Campus has received a $600,000 grant from the federal government.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Monday that Invest Nebraska was one of 52 organizations from 36 states receiving a Venture Challenge grant to support entrepreneurship, acceleration of company growth, and increased access to risk capital across regional economies.

The "Build to Scale" program is an annual program under the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration

Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska, said the $600,000 grant over three years will be used for building new programs under the Combine Incubator.

Invest Nebraska, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, launched The Combine last October. This statewide initiative focuses on supporting high-growth agri-food entrepreneurs through mentoring, commercialization support and physical incubation space at Innovation Campus, along with a network of supporting farmers and ranchers across the state.