Ag startup with Lincoln ties wins $25,000 at Power Farming Show

An agriculture-related startup with Lincoln ties won $25,000 last week at the Nebraska Power Farming Show.

Dynamic Motion, which has developed a robot that breaks up bedding in poultry barns, won both the $20,000 grand prize and $5,000 People's Choice Award during the Ag Tech Innovation Competition on Dec. 11 at the Lancaster Events Center.

Scott Niewohner of Herman, CEO and founder of Dynamic Motion, was among five competitors pitching their products as part of the contest sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.

Niewohner developed the "cake breaker" robot along with Tom Frederick, a mechanical engineer from Lincoln.

Niewohner said in a news release that bedding that is not cared for properly can get a buildup of moisture and manure, "leading to ammonia, disease and lower production, which reduces the overall net income of a facility."

The cake breaker robot breaks up the bedding to help tamp down the moisture and ammonia content.

Niewohner and Frederick also are developing computer vision to allow their robot to find and retrieve deceased birds.