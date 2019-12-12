Ag secretary, Ricketts visit Costco chicken processing plant in Fremont

"Think about what that means for the basis of these local farmers," he said. "So this facility is going to do a lot for our family farmers in Nebraska."

Ricketts and Perdue also spoke about protests against poultry plants like the facility in Fremont, which Ricketts called "anti-agriculture" in a statement issued last September, and objections to grow operations across the region.

Although he had seen legitimate concern by neighbors to the operations, Ricketts said the real concern should be "extremist environmental groups."

"We want to address the concerns of Nebraskans who want to talk about some of these issues, and I think as we get this in operation and people can see how these poultry barns, how this facility works, a lot of those questions will be answered, and we'll be able to move on," he said. "But the outside environmental groups, those extremist groups, they're always going to be against animal agriculture."

Perdue agreed with Ricketts and said he believed it was an issue of the neighbors fearing what they don't know.

