6 Nebraska counties named disaster areas because of drought

The federal government has designated a half dozen northeast Nebraska counties as disaster areas because of drought.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Monday that agricultural producers in Colfax, Cuming, Dawes, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston counties are eligible for emergency loans for losses caused by drought.

Producers in counties contiguous to those six also can apply for the loans, which can be used to pay to replace equipment or livestock, refinance debts or many other purposes. The contiguous counties are Box Butte, Burt, Butler, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Washington and Wayne.

Northeastern Nebraska has been among the areas hit hardest by the state's worst drought in six years. Almost all of Cuming County was in extreme drought as of last week, and many of the counties where producers are eligible for loans are in severe drought.

As of last week, 77% of Nebraska was experiencing drought conditions, with about one-third of the state in severe or extreme drought.