4 Nebraska manufacturing groups form new coalition

Four manufacturing groups announced Thursday that they are banding together to coordinate their individual efforts to grow the industry in Nebraska and create more jobs.

The Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council, Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition, Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska’s affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers have formed the Made in Nebraska Alliance. Its goal is to grow manufacturing and increase the number of workers with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Manufacturing is the second largest industry in the state after agriculture, employing 1 of every 10 people, and growth is somewhat constrained by a lack of available workers.

Phil Raimondo, president and CEO of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, said his company could hire 50 new workers today, "and we still wouldn't cover all the bases."

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said making great strides requires a "great team."

"Creating this alliance is the beginning of a one-voice/one-vision path to progress,” he said.