4 Nebraska manufacturing groups form new coalition

Four manufacturing groups announced Thursday that they are banding together to coordinate their individual efforts to grow the industry in Nebraska and create more jobs.
The Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council, Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition, Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska’s affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers have formed the Made in Nebraska Alliance. Its goal is to grow manufacturing and increase the number of workers with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Manufacturing is the second largest industry in the state after agriculture, employing 1 of every 10 people, and growth is somewhat constrained by a lack of available workers.
Phil Raimondo, president and CEO of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, said his company could hire 50 new workers today, "and we still wouldn't cover all the bases."
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said making great strides requires a "great team."
"Creating this alliance is the beginning of a one-voice/one-vision path to progress,” he said.
Among the coalition's focus areas will be to promote manufacturing as a reemerging high-tech career path for Nebraska students, equip and educate a tech-enabled workforce, advocate for policies that promote manufacturing growth and deepen relationships among manufacturers to build supply-chain depth.
Many of those are also focus areas of Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide effort begun in 2018 by business leaders to promote 15 areas considered vital to Nebraska’s long-term economic success and quality of life.
Jim Smith, president of Blueprint Nebraska and chairman of the Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition, said manufacturing is "part of the fabric of our communities."
"It supports our producers and provides good-paying jobs. The stability of the sector has helped bring us through the pandemic," Smith said. "And now, manufacturing is playing the critical role of tech-accelerator. It’s time to up our ante in this sector.”
