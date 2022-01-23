 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woods Aitken welcomes Shana Knutson

Knutson

Woods Aitken is pleased to announce that Shana L. Knutson has joined the firm as a partner. Knutson focuses her practice on telecommunications, with additional areas of interest in business services and real estate law.

Knutson recently served as general counsel at the Nebraska Public Service Commission, where she had an emphasis on telecommunications regulatory matters. During her time at the Nebraska Public Service Commission, Knutson assisted the commission’s efforts in promoting universal service and broadband deployment, including state and federal grant projects. She was a State Member of the Federal-State Joint Board on Universal Service and received the Governor’s Excellence in Leadership Award in 2017.

Knutson received her J.D. from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken focuses its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's website is www.woodsaitken.com.

