Woods Aitken welcomes Kelsey Heino

Woods Aitken LLP is excited to announce that Kelsey Heino has recently joined the firm, focusing her practice on labor and employment law.

“Kelsey is an exceptional attorney and had valuable career experience prior to entering law school,” said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “She brings a real-world approach to understanding, serving and representing our clients.”

Heino worked at a Fortune 500 company as a claims professional prior to entering law school. She received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken LLP works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.