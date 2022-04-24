Woods Aitken welcomes Daniel Carnahan

Woods Aitken is pleased to announce that Daniel R. Carnahan has joined the firm as a partner. Carnahan joins the firm’s growing transactional group, focusing his practice on real estate matters, business and corporate transactions, and estate planning and administration.

Carnahan assists clients with various real estate matters, including acquisitions and dispositions, development matters, commercial leasing transactions, financing transactions, and tax-deferred exchanges. He advises clients on business and corporate matters, including the formation of business entities and related governance matters, business acquisitions and dispositions, entity reorganizations, and contract negotiations.

Additionally, Carnahan works with clients to develop and implement personalized estate plans ranging from the simple to complex, assists clients with probate and trust administration proceedings, and advises business owners on business succession planning issues.

Carnahan received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken focuses its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C.