Woods Aitken welcomes Cooper Overcash

Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Cooper J. Overcash recently joined the law firm as an associate attorney. Cooper Overcash joins the firm’s transactional department, practicing in the areas of real estate, banking, estate planning, and telecommunications.

“We feel very fortunate to have Cooper join us at the firm,” said Kory D. George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “Cooper brings exceptional experience, and he is already proving himself a great member of our team.”

Cooper Overcash is the fourth generation of his family to practice law at Woods Aitken, following in the footsteps of his father, James A. Overcash; grandfather, Allen L. Overcash; and great-grandfather, Bert L. Overcash.

“I’m honored to be a part of the next generation at Woods Aitken. This is a special time for me to be able to work alongside my father and grandfather,” said Cooper Overcash. “The firm has a great reputation and is known for its integrity and high standards of client service. I’m excited to be home and eager to get started.”