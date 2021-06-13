 Skip to main content
Woods Aitken partners with Best Places To Work

Since 2013, Woods Aitken has partnered with the Lincoln Journal Star and Lincoln Human Resource Management Association to encourage and promote positive work environments by measuring employee engagement and satisfaction through the Best Places to Work in Lincoln initiative, honoring organizations that deliver an outstanding work experience.  Woods Aitken has been providing legal services to the Lincoln community since 1921. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.

