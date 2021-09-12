Wolfe Snowden law firm announces new associates

Wolfe Snowden Hurd Ahl Sitzmann Tannehill & Hahn, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew D. Wurdeman, Jennifer Heiser Pilka, J. Bub Windle and Trevor J. Matulka to the firm as associate attorneys.

Wurdeman’s practice focuses on bankruptcy and civil litigation. He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, where he majored in English and Psychology. Wurdeman received a master's in English from Ball State University in 2017 and graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2020. Wurdeman served as Wolfe Snowden’s law clerk before transitioning to an associate position with the firm. He is originally from Indianapolis and enjoys traveling the Midwest with his family.

Pilka’s practice focuses on business entities and corporations, commercial transactions, real estate development and estate planning. She received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She received her Juris Doctor from Arizona Summit Law School. Pilka is licensed in Nebraska and Arizona.