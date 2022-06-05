Wise joins Nebraska Community Foundation

Lincoln, Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kacie Wise to its talented team of professionals committed to building stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska. Wise will wear many hats as NCF’s office and gift processing assistant, supporting NCF’s mission through a variety of clerical and administrative roles. Wise is a Lincoln native and received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Doane University in 2016.

“We are thrilled to have Kacie on the team,” said NCF President and CEO Jeff Yost. “Her experience and education will help Nebraska Community Foundation immensely as we continue our mission to build a resilient, innovative and welcoming Greater Nebraska.”

Prior to joining NCF, Wise served in various roles at Nelnet followed by nearly six years at Concordia University-Nebraska as the sole financial aid coordinator.

About Nebraska Community Foundation

Nebraska Community Foundation unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln, the foundation serves communities, donors and organizations by providing financial management, strategic development, education and training to a statewide network of 1,500 volunteers serving over 270 communities.

In the last five years, 45,915 contributions have been made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $423 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org.