William J. Mueller leads Nebraska State Bar

At the conclusion of the Nebraska State Bar Association annual meeting, William J. Mueller of Lincoln began his term as president of the Nebraska State Bar Association for the coming year.

William J. Mueller is senior partner and co-founder of Mueller Robak LLC. Mr. Mueller is a recognized lawyer, community leader and philanthropist. He has succeeded in combining a strong legal and political background to become one of the state's leading lobbyists. He advises clients on a broad range of legislative and government relations matters.

Mr. Mueller is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law. He was elected chair of the Young Lawyers Section of the Nebraska State Bar Association and has served as legislative counsel to the NSBA since 1984. Mueller has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America and a Great Plains Super Lawyer in Government Relations Law since 2009. He has been selected for Lifetime Membership in America's Top 100 Attorneys. In 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2021, Mueller was selected as the Best Lawyers Lawyer of the Year in Government Relations Practice in Nebraska.