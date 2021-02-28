Wiita promoted to regional vice president of sales and marketing

Natalia Wiita has been promoted to regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Lincoln Journal Star. In her new role, Wiita adds Western Nebraska markets: Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff to her current responsibilities which include Lincoln, Beatrice, Columbus and Fremont.
Wiita began her career with Lee Enterprises at the Lincoln Journal Star in 2004. Prior to being named advertising director in 2012, she spent much of her career in a digital capacity. In 2016, she was named one of Editor and Publisher’s 25 under 35 and has won numerous Lee President’s awards in innovation and revenue growth.
“Natalia has grown into an outstanding leader in our company. She is passionate about building local businesses with comprehensive advertising and marketing solutions”, said Lincoln Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas. “Her strategic sales approach, robust experience and digital sales acumen is vital as we continue to transform to a more digital-centric business model”.
“The acquisition of BH Media by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Journal Star, brought markets from the Omaha World-Herald to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald to our already robust portfolio in Nebraska. As a native Nebraskan, I could not be more thrilled to work statewide with the communities and businesses in our markets. I’ve had the privilege of growing up in Nebraska and personally experiencing everything our state has to offer. From my early years in Norfolk, growing up in North Platte, and receiving my degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, I have a deep understanding and appreciation of the Nebraska business landscape and audience”, said Wiita.
Wiita serves on several boards including United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, and the Inspire Women’s Leadership Awards. Wiita and her husband, Tyler, have two children, Taylor and Tegan.