Wiita promoted to regional vice president of sales and marketing

Natalia Wiita has been promoted to regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Lincoln Journal Star. In her new role, Wiita adds Western Nebraska markets: Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff to her current responsibilities which include Lincoln, Beatrice, Columbus and Fremont.

Wiita began her career with Lee Enterprises at the Lincoln Journal Star in 2004. Prior to being named advertising director in 2012, she spent much of her career in a digital capacity. In 2016, she was named one of Editor and Publisher’s 25 under 35 and has won numerous Lee President’s awards in innovation and revenue growth.

“Natalia has grown into an outstanding leader in our company. She is passionate about building local businesses with comprehensive advertising and marketing solutions”, said Lincoln Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas. “Her strategic sales approach, robust experience and digital sales acumen is vital as we continue to transform to a more digital-centric business model”.