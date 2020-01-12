West Gate Bank welcomes Melichar

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Matt Melichar as a mortgage loan officer.

A native of Lincoln, Melichar graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Prior to joining West Gate Bank, Melichar was a real estate agent with HOME Real Estate and worked at IBM (formerly Kenexa).

As a mortgage loan officer, he will work directly with clients to recommend the best mortgage products for their needs, building customized solutions for brokers and clients purchasing or refinancing a home, and assist clients with the mortgage origination process from start to finish.

Melichar volunteers with several community organizations, including Matt Talbot Kitchen, Food Bank of Lincoln and Cedars Home for Children.

Matt Melichar is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-323-8900 or mmelichar@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.