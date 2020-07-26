West Gate Bank welcomes Koehlmoos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Lance Koehlmoos as an assistant vice president, loan operations manager.

A native of Ord, Nebraska, Koehlmoos graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He brings nearly 20 years of financial industry experience to his role with the Commercial Lending team.

He has spent his career helping banks develop best practices by evaluating their workflows and overall use of technology in order to maximize their return on investment. As the loan operations manager, Koehlmoos will manage the loan processors and administrative staff for the Commercial Lending department, in addition to facilitating procedural and policy changes.

Lance Koehlmoos is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-323-8994 or lkoehlmoos@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.