West Gate Bank welcomes Kirkendall

The West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Lindsey Kirkendall as an assistant vice president, business banking solutions officer.

A native of Howells, Nebraska, Kirkendall graduated from Doane University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. She brings 15 years of banking experience to her role with the business banking solutions team. As a business banking solutions officer, Kirkendall will customize product solutions for customers to enhance business banking portfolios and create additional benefits for businesses, as well as developing and maintaining business account relationships.

Kirkendall is an active member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Independent Business Association, East Lincoln Business Association, RISE Lincoln, Lincoln Young Professionals Group, and The Center Sphere Network. She is active in the bank's community outreach activities, a volunteer teacher for Junior Achievement, an event committee member for Habitat for Humanity, as well as a supporter and volunteer at numerous non-profits across Lincoln.

Kirkendall is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-434-7810 or lkirkendall@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.