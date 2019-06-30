West Gate Bank welcomes Jeanette Moeller

Lincoln, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Jeanette Moeller as executive vice president, chief financial officer. Moeller has worked in the banking industry for nearly 20 years and has held various finance positions. Prior to entering the banking industry, she worked in public accounting as a financial auditor specializing in financial institutions.
As chief financial officer, Moeller will oversee the financial operations of the bank, including accounting, finance, regulatory reporting, financial reporting, tax and internal audit.
Originally from Auburn, Moeller received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a graduate of the Colorado Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado. Moeller is a certified public accountant and a member of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Jeanette Moeller is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-434-4088 or jmoeller@westgate.bank.
