Lincoln, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Mitchell Glause as a Business Banking Solutions officer and Amber Sundberg to the Business Banking Solutions team.
A native of St. Libory, Nebraska, Glause graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness. As a Business Banking Solutions officer, Glause will customize product solutions for customers to enhance business banking portfolios and create additional benefits for businesses, as well as developing and maintaining business account relationships.
Mitchell Glause is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-853-7321 or mglause@westgate.bank.
Sundberg, a graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, brings nine years of retail banking experience to her new role with the Business Banking Solutions team. She will be responsible for working with the Business Banking Department sales team and their existing and potential customers, as well as assisting the team to support daily operations. Sundberg is a volunteer for Junior Achievement and United Way.
Amber Sundberg is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 531-289-3798 or asundberg@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.