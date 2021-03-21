West Gate Bank to build a new branch at 177th and Maple

West Gate Bank has announced plans to expand its presence in the Omaha market with the building of a fourth location at 177th & Maple Street.

The 7,000 square foot branch will begin construction in the spring with an opening in mid-2022. The location will include a full-service retail branch and drive-thru with interactive teller machines (ITMs), as well as commercial lending, mortgage lending and business banking solutions.

“The addition of our Maple branch at 177th & Maple Street gives us a dynamic presence to serve the fast-growing area of northwest Omaha and Elkhorn,” said Carl Sjulin, president & CEO of West Gate Bank.

Currently with ten locations in Lincoln and Omaha, West Gate Bank is committed to providing its customers with all the services a large bank can offer with the outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.