West Gate Bank promotes Wooster

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Kyle Wooster to senior credit officer.

Kyle Wooster began his career at West Gate Bank in 2004 as a commercial loan analyst intern. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in 2008 and most recently served as senior vice president, commercial lending & investment officer. As senior credit officer, Wooster is responsible for management of the bank’s loan review analysis functions and support staff in those areas.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Concordia University in Seward and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Wooster is a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking in 2009, Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program in 2012, and completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado.

Kyle Wooster is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8967 or kwooster@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.