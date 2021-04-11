West Gate Bank promotes Wagener, Kerns-Loy

Lincoln, Nebraska — The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Tana Wagener to senior vice president, director of human resources and Jaci Kerns-Loy to assistant vice president, branch manager.

Wagener has worked in the financial industry for 20 years, joining West Gate Bank in 2010. She was promoted to human resources and training officer in 2011 and is a certified human resources generalist. During Wagener’s time in the human resources role, West Gate Bank has grown to over 250 employees. With her promotion, Wagener will focus solely on the human resources needs of the bank, including payroll and 401(k) administration, enrollment and administration for employee benefits, new hire orientation and on-boarding. She has also been appointed to the bank’s executive committee.

Wagener is a volunteer board member for Lincoln Literacy, serves as secretary on the executive committee for Lincoln Literacy, is a member of the bank training advisors for the Nebraska Banker’s Association’s Education Advisory Committee, as well as participating in bank-sponsored community activities.

Tana Wagener is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-323-8962 or twagener@westgate.bank.