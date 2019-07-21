West Gate Bank promotes Sundberg

Lincoln, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Brett Sundberg to vice president, commercial loan officer.
Brett Sundberg began his career at West Gate Bank in May of 2011 as a credit analyst. In spring of 2013, Sundberg transitioned into the residential construction department as the industry shifted and demand increased. He was promoted to loan officer in 2014 and to assistant vice president in 2016. He will continue to specialize in originating and servicing residential construction loans for West Gate Bank; continuing the bank’s role as a leading provider in this segment.
Sundberg is involved with the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, serves on the board of directors for the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, and volunteers with Junior Achievement.
Brett Sundberg is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8968 or bsundberg@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.