Lincoln, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price and Kirby Reardon to assistant vice president—both serving the Commercial Lending Department.
Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern. In September of 2013, he was promoted to credit analyst and in December of 2015, he was moved to senior credit analyst/loan representative. In September of 2016, he was promoted again to loan officer for the Commercial Lending department, where he started by working with builders and borrowers with their residential construction loan needs before transitioning to focus on assisting customers with their business financing needs, including commercial real estate lending. In his current role, he councils customers on different credit options and utilizes West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs.
Price is on the Board of Directors for CenterPointe and volunteers with Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
Taylor Price is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4082 or tprice@westgate.bank.
Kirby Reardon joined West Gate Bank in 2011 as a teller. In 2013, Reardon transitioned into a credit analyst role in the Commercial Lending Department. In December of 2015, he was advanced to senior loan analyst/manager. In September of 2016, he was promoted again to loan officer for the Commercial Lending department, where he assists customers with their business financing needs, including real estate lending. He councils customers on different credit options and utilizes West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs.
Reardon serves as treasurer on the Lincoln Symphony board of directors and is a member of the Professional Networking Group Lincoln.
Kirby Reardon is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4081 or kreardon@westgate.bank