West Gate Bank promotes Mendoza

Lincoln, Nebraska — West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Elyssa Mendoza to the title operations specialist.

Mendoza joined West Gate Bank in June, 2015 at the West O branch location. She was promoted to several roles at the location, including assistant branch manager in February, 2018. Later that year, she joined the Operations team as an operations assistant. She recently completed the Nebraska Bankers Association’s Operations School. With her promotion, Mendoza will continue working on operational needs such as overseeing all wire transactions, Bank Secrecy Act review, risk management and research and subpoena requests.

Elyssa Mendoza is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-323-8936 or emendoza@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.