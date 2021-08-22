West Gate Bank promotes Glause, Zinnecker

Lincoln, Nebraska — The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Mitch Glause to assistant vice president, business banking solutions officer and HolliAnn Zinnecker to assistant vice president, customer service officer.
Glause joined West Gate Bank in 2019. As a business banking solutions officer, Glause customizes products to enhance business banking portfolios and creates additional benefits for businesses, as well as develops and maintains account relationships.
Glause participates in various bank-supported community activities.
Mitch Glause is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-853-7321 or mglause@westgate.bank.
Zinnecker began her West Gate Bank career in 2012 as a part-time teller. In 2013, Zinnecker moved to the Retail Service Group and was promoted to manager in April 2016. In August of 2017, Zinnecker became the manager of the newly formed Solutions Center. She oversees the team handling in-bound customer phone calls, the Video Teller group for West Gate Bank’s Green Machines, and the bank’s check and debit card production areas. She is also involved with new bank technology projects, focusing on keeping the customer experience in mind when establishing new products.
Zinnecker is a member of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, serves on the Norris School District 160’s TeamMates Mentoring Board, and participates in various bank-supported activities.
HolliAnn Zinnecker is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-434-4094 or hzinnecker@westgate.bank.
