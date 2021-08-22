West Gate Bank promotes Glause, Zinnecker

Zinnecker began her West Gate Bank career in 2012 as a part-time teller. In 2013, Zinnecker moved to the Retail Service Group and was promoted to manager in April 2016. In August of 2017, Zinnecker became the manager of the newly formed Solutions Center. She oversees the team handling in-bound customer phone calls, the Video Teller group for West Gate Bank’s Green Machines, and the bank’s check and debit card production areas. She is also involved with new bank technology projects, focusing on keeping the customer experience in mind when establishing new products.