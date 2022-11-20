West Gate Bank promotes Gauchat, Skalak, Mendoza

Lincoln, Nebraska — West Gate Bank announces the promotions of Tiffany Gauchat to the title of vice president of operations; Jill Skalak to the title of sr. operations specialist; and Elyssa Mendoza to the title of operations officer.

Gauchat has been with the bank for over 21 years, beginning her West Gate Bank career as a teller supervisor at our South Street location in 2001. After working in Retail Banking, she moved into the operations department in 2003 and expanded her knowledge of the bank’s back-office operations. Gauchat’s duties include government reporting, debit card fraud, IRA and HSA administration as well as reconciliation responsibilities.

Gauchat can be reached at (402) 323-6525 or tdunlap@westgate.bank.

Skalak been with the bank for nearly 20 years, beginning her West Gate Bank career as a teller at our West O location in 2003. After working in retail banking, she moved into the operations department in 2010 and expanded her knowledge of the bank’s back-office operations. Skalak’s duties include new account audits, monitoring cash balancing, overseeing wire transactions and other duties as needed.

Skalak can be reached at (402) 323-8913 or jskalak@westgate.bank.

Mendoza has been with the bank for 7 years, beginning her West Gate Bank career as a teller at our Midtown location in 2015. After working in retail banking, she moved into the operations department in 2018 and expanded her knowledge of the bank’s back-office operations. Mendoza’s duties include working on operational needs such as overseeing all wire transactions, new account audits, risk management and research and subpoena requests.

Mendoza can be reached at (402) 323-8936 or emendoza@westgate.bank.