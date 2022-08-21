West Gate Bank promotes Emily Phelps and Kenzie Meyer

Lincoln, Neb. — West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Emily Phelps to the title of assistant vice president, branch manager at the 8400 Eagle Crest location and Kenzie Meyer to the title operations specialist.

Phelps began her West Gate Bank career as a teller in 2010 and has been promoted several times over the years. In her new role as branch manager of the West Gate Bank branch at 8400 Eagle Crest, Phelps will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers, providing personal service to meet their financial needs and coaching her staff to achieve customer service and sales goals.

Phelps serves as the junior achievement coordinator for the bank, assists with the in-school savings programs at Lakeview and Wysong Elementary Schools, and serves on the board of directors for Willard Community Center.

Emily Phelps is located at 8400 Eagle Crest and can be reached at 402-323-8929 or

Meyer joined West Gate Bank in 2014 as a part-time teller at the 27th & Cornhusker location, holding a variety of positions in retail. In 2019, she joined the operations team. With her promotion, Meyer will continue to provide support for all areas of operations and compliance including wire processing, check review, foreign currency, CIP and BSA.

Kenzie Meyer is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 531-289-3834 or kmeyer@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in September 2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.