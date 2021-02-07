West Gate Bank promotes Blank, Hall, Lutomski

Lincoln, Nebraska, The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Clay Blank to the title of mortgage officer/Jr. TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; Stacy Hall to the title of vice president in her role as a TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; and Kelly Lutomski to the title of vice president, Mortgage Talent Recruitment & Development.
Originally from Wilcox, Nebraska, Blank joined the Correspondent Mortgage Services department at West Gate Bank in 2018 as an account manager after attaining his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In his new role, Blank will be managing a client base, while playing an integral role in the team’s marketing strategy. He will continue to maintain current correspondent mortgage relationships while fostering new relationships with current and prospective clients. In addition, he will be creating new training and informational materials for clients, and facilitating new processes and applications within the department to improve efficiency.
Clay Blank can be reached at (402) 853-7026 or cblank@westgate.bank.
Hall joined the Correspondent Mortgage Services department at West Gate Bank in 2016 with nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry. She will continue to establish and maintain correspondent mortgage relationships with new and existing clients, identify prospective new clients and facilitate the new application process. In addition, she will provide training to correspondents regarding West Gate Bank’s policies, procedures, programs and technology as it relates to correspondent mortgage.
Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hall is a member of the Oklahoma Mortgage Bankers Association, Iowa Mortgage Association, Nebraska Mortgage Bankers Association, and Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota.
Stacy Hall can be reached at (918) 706-6005 or via email at shall@westgate.bank.
Originally from Grand Island, Nebraska, Lutomski earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She joined West Gate Bank in November 2012 as a mortgage banking specialist, with more than 25 years of banking experience. In 2017, she was promoted to assistant vice president (Loan Operations). In her new role, Lutomski is responsible for training and development of staff, talent acquisition, employee retention and coaching leaders to focus on growing an inclusive and diverse team for the Mortgage Department.
Lutomski is an alumnae member of the Gamma Kappa Chapter of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and previously served as president of the House Corporation Board for the Pi Chapter for the Sorority at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kelly Lutomski can be reached at (402) 434-7815 or klutomski@westgate.bank.
