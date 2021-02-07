West Gate Bank promotes Blank, Hall, Lutomski

Lincoln, Nebraska, The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Clay Blank to the title of mortgage officer/Jr. TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; Stacy Hall to the title of vice president in her role as a TPO account executive for the West Gate Bank Correspondent Mortgage division; and Kelly Lutomski to the title of vice president, Mortgage Talent Recruitment & Development.

Originally from Wilcox, Nebraska, Blank joined the Correspondent Mortgage Services department at West Gate Bank in 2018 as an account manager after attaining his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In his new role, Blank will be managing a client base, while playing an integral role in the team’s marketing strategy. He will continue to maintain current correspondent mortgage relationships while fostering new relationships with current and prospective clients. In addition, he will be creating new training and informational materials for clients, and facilitating new processes and applications within the department to improve efficiency.

Clay Blank can be reached at (402) 853-7026 or cblank@westgate.bank.