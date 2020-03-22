West Gate Bank promotes Baumgartner, Hobelman, Zinnecker

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Eric Baumgartner to assistant vice president, digital banking officer; Margaret Hobelman to senior vice president/controller; and HolliAnn Zinnecker to customer service officer.
Baumgartner started as a part-time teller with West Gate Bank in June 2012. He was promoted to personal banker in July 2014 and electronic banking specialist in October 2016. In his new role as digital banking officer, he manages the online and mobile banking updates and features expansions, as well as other digital banking technology initiatives, Business Analytics for the Retail department and provides technology training for digital banking products to the Retail staff.
Baumgartner volunteers with Junior Achievement, serves on the Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America Cornhusker Council and participates in bank-sponsored community activities.
Eric Baumgartner is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8917 or ebaumgartner@westgate.bank.
Hobelman began her West Gate Bank career in August of 1999 and most recently served as senior vice president/cashier. As controller, she will prepare the Call Report and internal financial reports in addition to overseeing the bank’s general ledger, accounts payable, budgeting, correspondent account management and various other financial responsibilities. Hobelman also serves on the bank’s Executive Committee.
Hobelman is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, where she served as class secretary. She was recently accepted into the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership program, Class of 2020. Hobelman is involved in the Denton Auxiliary Post 355, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #3606, and the Fresh Start Home Board of Directors. She is a graduate of Leadership Lincoln Class XXIII and has served on the Board of Directors for the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.
Margaret Hobelman is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-3476 or mhobelman@westgate.bank.
Zinnecker began her West Gate Bank career in March 2012 as a part-time teller. In November of 2013, Zinnecker moved to the Retail Service Group and was promoted to manager in April 2016. In August of 2017, Zinnecker became the manager of the newly formed Customer Contact Center where she oversees in-bound customer phone calls, as well as check and debit card production. She is also involved with new bank technology projects, focusing on keeping the customer experience in mind when establishing new products.
Zinnecker is a member of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, serves on the Norris School District 160’s TeamMates Mentoring Board, and participates in various bank-supported activities.
HolliAnn Zinnecker is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4094 or hzinnecker@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.