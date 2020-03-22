West Gate Bank promotes Baumgartner, Hobelman, Zinnecker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hobelman is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, where she served as class secretary. She was recently accepted into the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership program, Class of 2020. Hobelman is involved in the Denton Auxiliary Post 355, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #3606, and the Fresh Start Home Board of Directors. She is a graduate of Leadership Lincoln Class XXIII and has served on the Board of Directors for the Lincoln Children’s Museum and Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

Margaret Hobelman is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-3476 or mhobelman@westgate.bank.

Zinnecker began her West Gate Bank career in March 2012 as a part-time teller. In November of 2013, Zinnecker moved to the Retail Service Group and was promoted to manager in April 2016. In August of 2017, Zinnecker became the manager of the newly formed Customer Contact Center where she oversees in-bound customer phone calls, as well as check and debit card production. She is also involved with new bank technology projects, focusing on keeping the customer experience in mind when establishing new products.