West Gate Bank promotes Bartek, Brandt, Morand-Ackerman

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Kay Bartek to senior vice president, Lincoln retail market manager; Casey Brandt to assistant vice president, branch manager; and Jennifer Morand-Ackerman to vice president, chief marketing officer.
Bartek joined West Gate Bank in April, 2017 as vice president, branch manager at West Gate Bank Center. In 2018, she also took over as branch manager of the Southridge branch. She brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to her new role where she will lead the Lincoln Retail team. Her responsibilities will include coaching and mentoring the Lincoln branch managers and their teams, staffing and hiring decisions for the Lincoln branches and managing the Solutions Center and Retail training teams.
Bartek serves as board chair for the American Red Cross Southeast Nebraska Chapter. She is also involved with Junior Achievement of Lincoln as well as Leadership Lincoln events.
Kay Bartek is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-323-8970 or kbartek@westgate.bank.
Brandt started as a part-time teller with West Gate Bank in June 2014 at the 27th & Cornhusker branch. She was promoted to assistant branch manager at the Eagle Crest branch in January of 2017. In her new role as branch manager, Brandt will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers, providing personal service to meet their financial needs and coaching her staff to achieve customer service and sales goals.
Brandt volunteers with Junior Achievement of Lincoln, the West Gate Bank in-school branch at Wysong Elementary, as well as bank-sponsored community activities.
Casey Brandt is located at 8400 Eagle Crest Road and can be reached at 402-323-8920 or cbrandt@westgate.bank.
Morand-Ackerman began her West Gate Bank career in May 2016 as assistant vice president, director of marketing. With nearly 20 years of marketing and sales experience, she manages all advertising and marketing programs for the bank. In her new role, she will continue oversight of the marketing efforts and work with the various business lines to drive revenue and expand the bank’s footprint.
Morand-Ackerman serves as president of the Board of Directors with Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures, volunteers with Lincoln Public Schools and participates in various bank-supported activities.
Jennifer Morand-Ackerman is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-323-8903 or jmorand-ackerman@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
