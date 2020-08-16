West Gate Bank promotes Bartek, Brandt, Morand-Ackerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln, Nebraska, the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Kay Bartek to senior vice president, Lincoln retail market manager; Casey Brandt to assistant vice president, branch manager; and Jennifer Morand-Ackerman to vice president, chief marketing officer.

Bartek joined West Gate Bank in April, 2017 as vice president, branch manager at West Gate Bank Center. In 2018, she also took over as branch manager of the Southridge branch. She brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to her new role where she will lead the Lincoln Retail team. Her responsibilities will include coaching and mentoring the Lincoln branch managers and their teams, staffing and hiring decisions for the Lincoln branches and managing the Solutions Center and Retail training teams.

Bartek serves as board chair for the American Red Cross Southeast Nebraska Chapter. She is also involved with Junior Achievement of Lincoln as well as Leadership Lincoln events.

Kay Bartek is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road and can be reached at 402-323-8970 or kbartek@westgate.bank.