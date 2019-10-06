Lincoln, Neb., the West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Taylor Ashburn and Dustin Bauer to senior vice presidents.
Taylor Ashburn began working for West Gate Bank in January, 2016 as vice president/manager of Residential Construction Lending. He oversees all aspects of West Gate Bank’s residential construction activities, including originating loans to builders or to homeowners for the purpose of constructing a new home, as well as business development efforts in Lincoln and Omaha.
Ashburn is on the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Serra Vocations Club of the Diocese of Lincoln, where he also served as past-president. He also volunteers at St. Michael Catholic Church/School. Ashburn was selected for the Nebraska Bankers Association’s Leadership Program Class of 2020 and is a member of Leadership Lincoln Class XXIX.
Taylor Ashburn is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8953 or tashburn@westgate.bank.
Dustin Bauer joined West Gate Bank in 2010 as a commercial lender. He was promoted to assistant vice president in 2015 and vice president in 2016. Bauer will continue working with West Gate Bank customers on their business financing needs, counseling customers on different credit options and utilizing West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs.
You have free articles remaining.
Bauer is involved in various civic and professional organizations. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Capital Humane Society and the YMCA of Lincoln.
Dustin Bauer is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8971 or dbauer@westgate.bank.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.