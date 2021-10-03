West Gate Bank promotes Anderson

Lincoln, Nebraska — The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Lindsay Anderson to senior vice president, chief technology officer.

Anderson initially joined West Gate Bank in 2005 as a teller. In 2016, she returned as vice president of information technology where she led a team on infrastructure, networking, information security, disaster recovery, business continuity, ITMs and other IT initiatives. As chief technology officer, Anderson is responsible for overseeing the Information Technology department, bringing a high-tech, high-touch, personalized approach to the delivery of technology services and solutions in the West Gate Bank banking environment. She has also been appointed to the bank’s Executive Committee.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Anderson has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing and minors in finance and communication. She has also completed post-graduate courses at Southeast Community College in network management.

Lindsay Anderson is located at the West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-434-3480 or landerson@westgate.bank.

About West Gate Bank

West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.