On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Weathercraft Co. of Lincoln will be celebrating 50 years in business with an open house from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location, 5410 NW 44th Street, Lincoln.
Over the last 50 years, founder, Bill Livengood, Sr., expanded the commercial roofing company and construction-related businesses to locations throughout the Midwest. Weathercraft Co. of Lincoln has been the umbrella company for many local and national business ventures, including road and bridge construction, Redimix companies, lumber yards, home building, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, architectural sheet metal, insulation, historic building renovations, and the Green Gateau Restaurant.
Some major projects completed by our skilled re-roofing crews have been Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska Crossing, Creighton University, Offutt AFB, Doane College, UNL, Omaha Med Center and Concordia College.
Following in his father's footsteps, Bill Livengood, Jr., majority stock-holder, has been leading Weathercraft into the next decades, continuing the excellence for which Weathercraft is known.
The Livengood family gives thanks to their many valued customers and are grateful for their loyal staff, many who have served the companies from 10 to 50 years.