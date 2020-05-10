Walls Outdoor Goods selects Swanson Russell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln, Neb., (May 4, 2020) – Swanson Russell has been selected as creative agency for national workwear brand, Walls Outdoor Goods. Known as a go-to brand for workers who earn a living outdoors, Walls products are built to keep workers safe, warm and dry. The agency will handle Walls’ creative needs including brand development and seasonal campaign work, and focus on building deeper connection with professional tradesmen who are wired to be outdoors.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Walls Outdoor Goods,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “It’s a brand with a strong American work heritage. We see an opportunity to give it the swagger and attitude it has earned. It shares a core belief that people who work outdoors for a living are a different breed with a unique sense of self confidence.”