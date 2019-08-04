Waffleman launches food trailer, opens kitchen

The Waffleman is pleased to announce the premiere of a new food trailer which is now available for catering, customer appreciation, and corporate events. The Waffleman Trailer will feature The Waffleman's traditional waffles and sausage, and will also feature flavored waffles, premium waffles, and waffles on a stick.
The Waffleman has also opened a commercial kitchen at 3900 S. 6th St. #5. This kitchen will also function as office and storage and will be available for rental to those in the community who need a work space. For trailer bookings or rental inquiries, please call 402-560-0938 or visit www.wafflemanbill.com