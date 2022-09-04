Vivayic and Partners win Brandon Hall excellence awards

Three highly coveted Brandon Hall Group excellence awards were won by the successful collaboration between Vivayic, Inc., and three partnerships – the University of Missouri (MU), the National Pork Board (NPB), and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSA) and Frontier Farm Credit (FFC).

“Receiving these awards is an incredible way to celebrate the hard work and extensive partnership with our clients,” said Seth Derner, co-founder of Vivayic. “The Vivayic team is honored to have played a role in impacting the mission of each of our partners and earning this recognition for their programs.”

The excellence award winners are determined by evaluating how the needs of the organization are met, the design of the program, delivery of the program, measurable benefits, and overall impact, according to the Brandon Hall Group excellence awards website.

FCSA and FFC – mission-driven, customer-owned, financial cooperatives dedicated to serving rural America – earned a gold excellence award for developing a new onboarding program. Vivayic’s key role in the development of the award-winning program was to gather content, prioritize the learning outcomes of the programs, and clearly define key responsibilities of new employees.

The recent collaboration between NPB – an organization that funds research and creates and promotes producer and consumer education programs – and Vivayic led to the achievement of a silver excellence award. Vivayic came alongside NPB to create a certification program, transportation quality assurance program, covering topics that allowed the transporter more voice and choice in what learning material needed to be covered.

A bronze excellence award was awarded to the MU Sinclair School of Nursing and MU Extension in collaboration with Vivayic for their development of the Enhanced Leadership Development Academy (ELDA), a training for long-term care nurses in Missouri. The ELDA provides a high-quality training that equips nurse leaders with practical learning experiences in areas such as conflict management, quality assurance, meaningful work, and working with different generations.

Vivayic exists to build the capacity of others to do good in the world. For company and organizational leaders who desire a better way to learn, teach and train, Vivayic simplifies the learning process.

For more information about Vivayic, visit www.vivayic.com.