UNMC honors Shannon Engler at commencement ceremony

The University of Nebraska Medical Center honored Shannon Engler, senior director of behavioral health services at Bryan Health during its May 7 Omaha commencement ceremony.

Engler was honored with the J.G. Elliott Award – the highest honor UNMC bestows to a member of the community - for his decades of service to his fellow Nebraskans, most notably in mental and behavioral health. Engler’s work has improved behavioral health and addiction services - and access to them - within Bryan Health, regionally and statewide.

“Shannon has been a leader, a collaborator and an advocate on behalf of those who are most fragile and disenfranchised, as well as those who strive to serve them,” said Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, Bryan Health.

Engler has worked on legislation and served as a consultant to hospital and behavioral health service leaders across the state. Through his insistence that mental health patients have distinct needs, he helped create and maintain Nebraska’s first behavioral health emergency department.

Through the concept of “telehealth triage,” he broadened the service to others, allowing Bryan’s mental health emergency department social workers to also provide assessments to emergency departments at 11 hospitals across the state.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Engler led the effort to maintain access to 100% of inpatient behavioral health beds at Bryan Health and the construction of an outpatient telehealth service for patients.