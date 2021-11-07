Union Bank & Trust’s UBTwell Program receives accolades

Union Bank & Trust’s employee wellness program, known as UBTwell, was recently recognized with an Honorable Mention for the second consecutive year for the nationally recognized C. Everett Koop Award, which focuses on data-driven results and computable health outcomes, documenting results both in terms of health improvement and economic impact.

Additionally, the program received the Breastfeeding Friendly Designation through the Nebraska Breastfeeding Coalition, the Healthy KC Workplace Wellness Certification through the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, and Tobacco Free Lancaster County’s Tobacco-Free Business Champion in 2021, as well as a Bronze standing through the WELCOA Well Workplace Award for the second consecutive year.

The wellness program, which has evolved over time, empowers employees to live the most productive quality of life possible and achieve milestones in various facets of wellness, including physical, mental, and financial health.

“In a year of unknowns, Union Bank & Trust associates went above and beyond to support their own individual wellness along with that of their families and communities. We couldn’t be more impressed with the ongoing drive we see in our associates to live their best lives and the support they give others to do the same,” said Sam Dolezal, Wellbeing officer at UBT.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.