Union Bank & Trust promotes Wittmann

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Ryan Wittmann to vice president – wholesale business solutions manager.

Wittmann joined Union Bank in 2006 and has served as an accounting supervisor, as well as an assistant project manager. In his new role, Wittmann will develop business strategies within the wholesale lending division and work with internal departments to prioritize projects and resources to meet strategic objectives.

Wittman graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in 2010 from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Wittmann is an active supporter of United Way, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and serves as the vice chair of the leadership board of his church.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.