Union Bank & Trust promotes Starck

Lincoln, Neb. (January 18, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Danni Starck to business relationship officer in the treasury management department.

Starck started at UBT in 2016, managing the Fairbury and Pawnee City branches before relocating to Lincoln, where she managed the East O Street branch for six months. In her new position, she’ll be responsible for cultivating the development of treasury management’s client base — and cross-functional banking partnerships — by servicing existing clients and developing new business relationships.

A graduate of Southeast Community College, Starck has served her community as president of Kiwanis of Fairbury for three years, president-elect of Rotary in Beatrice for one year, and mentor and chapter vice president for TeamMates of Fairbury for 12 years. She also served as a Fairbury Chamber of Commerce board member, PTA vice president, and Fairbury Youth Involvement board member.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services and serves as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.