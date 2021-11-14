Union Bank & Trust promotes Soulliere

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Miranda Soulliere to vice president – business development manager at its University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) location.

Soulliere joined Union Bank in 2007 and has served as personal banker, branch manager, residential real estate loan officer, and most recently, assistant vice president of customer service. In her new role, she will foster the established relationships at UNL while continuing to look for new growth opportunities and forging new relationships.

Soulliere previously served on the VIP Committee of Schools and UBT’s Magic Moments committee. Currently, she serves on UBT’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force and is an active United Way supporter.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.