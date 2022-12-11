Union Bank & Trust promotes Schnieders, Ludwig

Lincoln, Neb. (November 17, 2022) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Jennifer Schnieders to vice president – Information Technology Business Solutions Management and Nick Ludwig to assistant vice president – Union Equipment Finance.

Schnieders joined the bank in 2002, later graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also holds an IT Project Management certification from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her position involves strategizing with the wealth management division and information technology areas to champion long-term technology implementations that meet customer expectations and business objectives. She’s a school board member at St. John’s Elementary, YMCA soccer and volleyball coach, and has won the Silver Apple Award as a volunteer with Junior Achievement.

Ludwig graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance and joined UBT in 2007. He completed his master’s degree in 2010 and is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Financing Association (ELFA). In his role, he oversees equipment leasing business development, relationship management, and portfolio management. He serves the community as a Cub Scout leader and Junior Achievement volunteer.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.