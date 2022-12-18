Union Bank & Trust promotes Sarmiento

Lincoln, Neb. (December 7, 2022) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Raul Sarmiento to multicultural business banking officer.

Sarmiento joined the bank in 2017 as a teller and quickly moved up the ranks in the Customer Service department, eventually serving as Branch Manager for the bank’s Depot location at 19th & O Street. In his new role, Sarmiento will be focused on helping immigrants and multicultural businesses in the Lincoln community to learn the banking system and help connect them with the tools they need to be successful.

Originally from Colombia, Sarmiento is passionate about supporting immigrants in the community, and recently was instrumental in developing a lending program at UBT that makes it possible for nonresidents with work permits to obtain loans. He is a certified interpreter at Southeast Community College and completed the bank’s internal Leadership Development Program in 2022.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.