Union Bank & Trust promotes Rhea, Ruegg

Lincoln, Neb. (November 2, 2022) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Heather Rhea to customer support officer and Jordan Ruegg to data insights officer.

Rhea joined UBT in the College Savings Plans department in 2017, bringing 10 years of call center supervisory experience to the team. She then became customer support manager in February 2022, overseeing the bank’s customer support team. Rhea attended York College.

Ruegg’s career at UBT started in 2016 after five years of analyzing data as a weather forecaster in the United States Air Force. At UBT, he’s served in numerous analyst positions and currently leads a team of data engineers to create an enterprise data warehouse, as well as a group of business intelligence analysts to generate interactive reports and dashboards. Ruegg received his master’s degree in business analytics from Bellevue University in 2019. He serves his church in Seward as a deacon and treasurer.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.