Union Bank & Trust promotes Rasmussen, hires McCall

Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has recently promoted Michaela Rasmussen to business relationship representative in Treasury Management and hired Janet McCall as vice president – treasury management officer.

Rasmussen joined Union Bank in 2016 and has served as a Relationship Assistant in Commercial Loans. With a focus on supporting in-branch banking teams, Rasmussen will help provide the best customer service possible to UBT’s business and nonprofit customers, educating and equipping them with banking tools to maximize their time and cash flow.

A graduate of Evangel University, Rasmussen completed the Nebraska School of Banking Relationship and Business Development School in 2021. She serves the community as co-director of T.R.A.C.life mentor program and as an engagement committee member for the Asian Community and Cultural Center. She also volunteers with Junior Achievement and Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

McCall brings more than 20 years of treasury and cash management experience to her position, in which she will work collaboratively on solutions with the bank’s commercial and nonprofit customers on how their operational processes should best intersect with, and be complemented by, their UBT banking products and services.

McCall attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She earned her Master of International Business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. McCall is a Certified Treasury Professional, Accredited ACH Professional, and a member of the Association of Financial Professionals.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.