Union Bank & Trust promotes Ochsner

Lincoln, Nebraska (September 29, 2022) — Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Morgan Ochsner to the position of ag loan officer.

Ochsner joined the bank in 2015 and will combine her vast agriculture background with her business acumen to help ag clients assess their current financial positions to fund their operations and real estate purchases. Her office location will be in UBT’s Wahoo branch.

Ochsner received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University after graduation from Broken Bow Public Schools. She serves her community as a volunteer ambassador manager for the FFA Foundation and in numerous volunteer roles at her church. She and her husband live on and operate a family farm near Ashland.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.