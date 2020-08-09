Union Bank & Trust promotes Lindley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Nate Lindley to vice president – commercial lending.

Lindley has been with UBT since 2007. In his new role, Lindley works closely with new and existing businesses to identify and fulfill their financing needs. His expertise includes providing credit facilities for mergers and acquisitions, equipment purchases, working capital, and obtaining and improving owner-occupied real estate.

Lindley earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2009.

Within UBT, Lindley is an active participant in community involvement efforts. Outside the bank, Lindley serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Service League committee and is a JDRF board member.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.