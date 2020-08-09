You have permission to edit this article.
Union Bank & Trust promotes Lindley

Lindley

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Nate Lindley to vice president – commercial lending.

Lindley has been with UBT since 2007. In his new role, Lindley works closely with new and existing businesses to identify and fulfill their financing needs. His expertise includes providing credit facilities for mergers and acquisitions, equipment purchases, working capital, and obtaining and improving owner-occupied real estate.

Lindley earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2009.

Within UBT, Lindley is an active participant in community involvement efforts. Outside the bank, Lindley serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Service League committee and is a JDRF board member.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.

