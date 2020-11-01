Union Bank & Trust promotes Krings

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Mark Krings to vice president – Residential Real Estate and Construction Lending.

Krings joined Union Bank in 2007 and has served in various roles within the Customer Service department. In his new role, Krings will focus on building relationships with builders and homeowners, while assisting them in financing the construction of their home building projects.

Krings graduated from Doane University as part of the Pinnacle National Honor Society. He has successfully completed both of Union Bank’s internal leadership programs, the bank-wide Leadership Development Program and Customer Service Development Program. Krings is also an active participant in the bank’s community outreach efforts.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.