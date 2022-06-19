Union Bank & Trust promotes Key

Lincoln, Nebraska (May 31, 2022) — Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Katie Key to private banking and commercial lending officer.

Key joined the bank in 2014 and received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 2017. In her new role, Key will specialize in commercial and personal banking and connect clients with UBT’s estate planning and investment management experts. She currently serves on UBT’s Community Involvement Committee.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.